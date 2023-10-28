Kashi Vishwanath temple trust to discuss dress code proposal

The Kashi Vishwanath temple trust will deliberate on a proposal for a dress code for pilgrims at its next meeting, its chairman Nagendra Pandey said on Saturday.

He noted that it was a "complicated issue" and they need to bear in mind the sentiments of various sections and the "practicality" of implementing the proposal.

Pandey said the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Nyas will study how dress codes have been enforced in other temples in the country.

"There has been a demand from local people, devotees and also from members of the media that there should be a dress code in the Kashi Vishwanath temple and this issue will come up for discussion during the meeting of the Nyas likely to be held in November," Nyas chairman Nagendra Pandey told PTI.

A proposal requiring men to wear dhoti-kurta and women to be dressed in saree during 'darshan' in the sanctum sanctorum will be deliberated upon during the meeting, Pandey said.

"In the recent past, there has been a heavy flow of pilgrims... and a demand has started emerging that a dress code like those in other prominent temples of the country be imposed here, but we have to think about the practicality of the matter as well," he said.