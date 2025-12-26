Kashmir cleric Mirwaiz Farooq removes Hurriyat chairman tag from X under pressure

Authorities had warned that failure to comply would result in the deletion of his account.

“At a time when public space and avenues of communication are severely restricted, this platform remains among the very few means available to me to reach out to my people and share my views on our issues with them and the outside world. Under such circumstances, it is a Hobson’s choice I was left to make,” he said.

Mirwaiz Farooq was the first chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), a separatist amalgam formed in 1993 comprising political groups, traders’ bodies and civil society organisations. The APHC has long framed Kashmir as a disputed territory and has called for the implementation of United Nations resolutions on the region.