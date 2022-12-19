National

Kashmir, Ladakh continue to reel under sub-zero temperatures

Srinagar had minus 3.1, Pahalgam minus 4.8 and Gulmarg minus 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature

IANS Photo
user

IANS

Cold and dry weather with sub-zero temperatures continued in Kashmir and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Monday that the same conditions were expected to continue.

"Cold dry weather with morning haze is expected to continue in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 3.1, Pahalgam minus 4.8 and Gulmarg minus 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Leh had minus 10.8.

Jammu had 7.4, Katra 7.8, Batote 3.3, Banihal minus 0.4 and Bhaderwah 1.2 as the minimum temperature.

