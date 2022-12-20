Kashmir reels under sub-zero temperatures ahead of Chilla-i-Kalan

Cold wave across Kashmir intensified on Tuesday as the temperatures fell several degrees below the freezing point, a day ahead of 'Chilla-i-Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period, officials said on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar recorded last night was minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius, they said.

Officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius and was the coldest recorded place in the valley.