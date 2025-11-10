Kashmiri doctor arrested in Faridabad; over 350 kg of explosives seized

Faridabad police, in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have arrested a Kashmiri doctor and recovered a massive cache of explosives and weapons from his rented accommodation in Dhauj village near Delhi.

The accused, identified as Dr Muzammil Shakeel, a teacher at Al Falah University, was wanted in connection with posters supporting the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint team conducted a search that led to the discovery of around 360 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, an AK-47 rifle, two automatic pistols, 84 live cartridges, five litres of chemical solution, 20 timers, and 14 bags of explosive material.