Kashmiri doctor arrested in Faridabad; over 350 kg of explosives seized
Acting on a tip-off, police seized 360 kg of ammonium nitrate, an AK-47, two pistols, and 84 live cartridges
Faridabad police, in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have arrested a Kashmiri doctor and recovered a massive cache of explosives and weapons from his rented accommodation in Dhauj village near Delhi.
The accused, identified as Dr Muzammil Shakeel, a teacher at Al Falah University, was wanted in connection with posters supporting the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint team conducted a search that led to the discovery of around 360 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, an AK-47 rifle, two automatic pistols, 84 live cartridges, five litres of chemical solution, 20 timers, and 14 bags of explosive material.
Commissioner of police Satender Kumar Gupta clarified that the seized material was not RDX, as initially reported, but ammonium nitrate, adding that further details would be disclosed after a detailed forensic examination.
According to investigators, the materials recovered were sufficient to manufacture several high-intensity improvised explosive devices (IEDs) capable of causing extensive damage. The accused is believed to be linked to a wider terror network with possible cross-border connections.
Sources said Shakeel was apprehended following the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, another key suspect in the same module. After sustained interrogation, Shakeel was brought to Faridabad to help recover the hidden explosives. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on tracing the source of the materials and identifying other individuals involved in the network.
With PTI inputs