Kashmiri Pandit delegation meets Gandhi, says he is likely to visit their township in Jammu

However, many of the employees fled to Jammu after one of their colleagues, Rahul Bhat, was shot dead by terrorists inside his office in Budgam district on May 12 last year in what was described as a case of targeted killing. They are on a strike demanding their relocation out of the Valley.



"We also raised other issues of the community including the need for enhancement of relief. We requested him to visit our township Jagti or send a delegation but he assured that he will visit Jagti himself and raise their issues within and outside Parliament," Koul said.



Another member, Jitendra Kachroo, said he has come all the way from from Uttar Pradesh, where he has settled after migrating from Kashmir, to meet Gandhi with other members of the delegation.



"He (Gandhi) is a very nice human being and a very simple person. He patiently heard our issues and it was heartwarming that he had time to listen to us," Kachroo said.