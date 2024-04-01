Katchatheevu island ‘self-goal’ by Modi and Jaishankar leaves BJP squirming

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not have bargained for the political storm triggered by his casual comment to a Tamil channel accusing late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of having ceded Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka 50 years ago in 1974. The island, a speck in the Palk Strait between Sri Lanka and India, is uninhabited and measures 1.6 km by 300 m.

The PM was labouring the point in his interview on Sunday, 31 March, that the Congress has always compromised the territorial integrity of India. The comment, no doubt designed to be a masterstroke ahead of the general elections, was amplified by the BJP and foreign minister S. Jaishankar on Monday.

Indeed, Jaishankar held a media briefing to claim that both prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi considered the island a "nuisance", and went on to wonder if the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu was complicit in ceding Indian territory to Sri Lanka.

The response from the Congress has been swift and brutal. Posting a letter from the ministry of external affairs (MEA) in 2015, when Modi was already PM and Jaishankar the foreign secretary, Congress leader P. Chidambaram asked, “Is Dr. S Jaishankar, now minister of external affairs, disowning the reply given by the Ministry of External Affairs on 27 January, 2015, when the same Dr. Jaishankar was foreign secretary?”