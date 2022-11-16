Kathua rape-murder case: SC sets aside orders holding accused a juvenile

One of the accused in the 2018 Kathua rape and murder case will be tried afresh as an adult. The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the orders passed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kathua, and the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, holding the accused to be a juvenile for the purposes of trial.

The judgment was pronounced by Justice J.B. Pardiwala directing the accused Shubham Sangra should be tried as an adult.

The apex court's judgment came on an appeal filed by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir challenging the orders passed by CJM and the high court.