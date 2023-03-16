Kavitha submits bank & biz details to ED, says will communicate through email/legal aide

"The proceedings of March 11 would leave no manner of doubt that I have rendered all due assistance and cooperation within my reach and knowledge. I had furnished all relevant information and answered all queries to the best of my knowledge, ability, and understanding," Kavitha said.



She said that she was shocked as her cell phone was impounded.



Kavitha has also objected that she was made to sit at the ED office even after sunset. She said since she was not asked categorically in person, she chose to send her representative Soma Bharat Kumar.



"I am sending my authorised representative Soma Bharat Kumar, General Secretary, Bharat Rashtra Samiti to handover this representation along with my bank statement(s), personal and business details as sought. You may take the same on record and if any other document or information is required, you may communicate the same to my authorised representative or apprise me through email. I shall earnestly comply with the same," her letter read.