Kavitha’s tweet on Ram Temple raises eyebrows in political circles

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha has said that construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is "a dream come true for crores of Hindus".

Referring to the preparations for the inauguration of the grand temple on January 22, Kavitha posted in Telugu on X: "During the auspicious time when the idol of Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamy is installed in Ayodhya, which is a dream come true for crores of Hindus, the country welcomes it along with Telangana."

Kavitha, who is the daughter of BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, also shared a video of the under-construction temple.

The BRS MLC’s comment is seen as a major shift in the party’s stand on the issue, which comes days after BRS lost power to Congress in Telangana.

Political analysts see this as an indication that BRS may go JD(S) way and join the BJP-led NDA.

The JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister Deve Gowda joined the NDA in September, a few months after both the BJP and JD(S) suffered defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections at the hands of Congress.