Kayak found abandoned at Nagapattinam, police suspect Lankan influx

According to police who inspected the spot, the vessel is "ITIWIT"-- a two seater. The boat is 3.8 metres in length and 3.5 m wide. A scuba diving kit, water proof bag to fold and pack the kayak, whistles, life jackets, an air pump, a 2.2 m paddle and a pair of socks were recovered from it.



The investigators have stepped up the ante on the probe as many people who have reached the Indian shores had reported before the authorities and almost everyone was lodged at the refugee camps at Mandapam.