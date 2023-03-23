KCR announces Rs 10,000 per acre compensation for crop losses

The chief minister also stated that as a result of the schemes being implemented by the state government, the agriculture sector has strengthened and farmers are coming out of debt trap. He remarked that some ignorant economists are saying that agriculture is uneconomical.



KCR also pointed out that Telangana's per capita income is higher than that of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states. He claimed that Telangana has established itself as an agriculture-based state.



The chief minister said under the policies of the present government at the Centre, affected farmers will get no compensation. "The policies are of no use to the farmers. The country needs a new agriculture policy," said KCR, who is president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).