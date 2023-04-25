Kedarnath shrine opens for devotees amid inclement weather

However, the chief minister advised pilgrims en route to the temple to proceed only after updating themselves about the weather so that they do not face any problem.

"The state government is working consistently to improve the facilities in Kedarnath and make the pilgrimage safer and easier for devotees. It will soon be linked with a ropeway whose foundation stone was laid by the prime minister last year," he said. BJP MLA from Kedarnath, Shailarani Rawat and Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman Ajendra Ajay accompanied the chief minister to the shrine. The pilgrims were showered with flower petals from a helicopter on the occasion.



Thousands of pilgrims offered prayers at the temple as its doors were opened after the winter break, the BKTC chairman said.