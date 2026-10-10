Keep children’s names out of news and off internet, says CJI Surya Kant

Justice Kant said a decade might be a short period in the life of a statute but represented more than half of a childhood. A 15-year-old brought before a Juvenile Justice Board when the Act came into force in January 2016 would now be about 25, he noted.

The law, he said, rested on the belief that a child offered a second chance was more likely to become a productive member of society than one permanently branded a criminal.

He stressed that rehabilitation must extend beyond release from an institution and restore a young person’s place in the family, school and community without stigma.

Many children entering the justice system had experienced interrupted schooling, strained family circumstances and poverty, the CJI said. Often, a child in conflict with the law had previously been a child in need of care and protection that was not provided in time.

“Our answer to such a predicament is restoration, not retribution,” he said.

Justice Kant also highlighted gaps in access to legal representation. He said the National Legal Services Authority’s child-friendly legal services scheme of 2024 provided for a lawyer at the police station and a legal services clinic at every Juvenile Justice Board, but many Boards still lacked such clinics.

Without adequate representation, he warned, early decisions affecting a child’s care and well-being could be taken without their interests being properly presented.

He urged legal services institutions to consider a separate wing of trained defence lawyers for children. Each child should have a dedicated lawyer from the outset, with continuity of assistance through police procedures, Board proceedings and rehabilitation.