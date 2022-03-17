Keeping early gains intact, indices close session on high

Sensex closed 1.8 per cent or 1,047 points higher at 57,864 points, whereas Nifty 1.8 per cent or 312 points higher at 17,287 points.



"Positive global cues post the Fed rate hike, softening oil prices and progress in Russia-Ukraine talks boosted the confidence of the Bulls," said S. Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.



Among the stocks, HDFC, Titan, JSW Steel, SBI Life, and Reliance Industries were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, rising 5.4 per cent, 4.6 per cent, 4.4 per cent, 3.5 per cent, and 3.5 per cent, respectively.