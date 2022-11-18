Keeping stray dogs does not mean, you will affect the lives of people: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by a woman seeking protection for over 60 stray dogs whom she claimed to foster.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh asked the lawyer appearing for the petitioner to file a plea seeking impleadment in a similar matter pending before a different bench.

"Keeping stray dogs does not mean, you will take them to streets, fight and affect the lives of the people...," the bench observed.