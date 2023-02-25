National

Keeravani Speaks To Subhash K Jha Minutes After Trumping The Hollywood Critics Award

After winning a slew of awards in the US in January, M M Keeravani is undoubtedly the global phenomenon of the moment

Subhash K Jha

M M Keeravani  is  undoubtedly the  global phenomenon  of the moment. After winning a slew of awards in the  US in January,  he is  back in  the US  to  win another truckload  of awards  for his song Naatu natu in Rajamouli’s RRR.

 Just  a while ago Keeravani did it again.

He  was on the phone speaking to me. “We’ve just finished attending  the Hollywood Critics  Association Awards in Beverly Hills. We’ve just won five awards for best original song, best action film, best stunts, best foreign film, and the spotlight award.”

When  he says  “we” I wonder who else was there?  “Myself, Rajamouli, Ramcharan and our RRR DOP(director of  photography) Senthil  Kumar.We are all in  a celebratory mood right now. But it is late.And I  am tired.”

How does  it feel for Keeravani?  “It gets more and more  unreal .With every awards that we get it feels like we’ve exceeded all our expectations . Now as we inch towards the  Oscar, I am more confident than  ever that we will bring it home.”

