Keeravani Speaks To Subhash K Jha Minutes After Trumping The Hollywood Critics Award

M M Keeravani is undoubtedly the global phenomenon of the moment. After winning a slew of awards in the US in January, he is back in the US to win another truckload of awards for his song Naatu natu in Rajamouli’s RRR.

Just a while ago Keeravani did it again.

He was on the phone speaking to me. “We’ve just finished attending the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in Beverly Hills. We’ve just won five awards for best original song, best action film, best stunts, best foreign film, and the spotlight award.”