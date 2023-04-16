Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the CBI on Sunday for questioning in the excise policy case as party leaders staged protest outside the agency's office and elsewhere in the city.

In a five-minute video message on Twitter ahead of his arrival at the heavily fortified agency headquarters at 11:10 am, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP might have ordered the agency to arrest him.

The AAP leader asserted that he would truthfully and honestly answer questions posed by the CBI in the excise case as he has nothing to hide.

"I have been summoned by CBI today and I will give all the answers with honesty. These people are very powerful. They can send anyone to jail, it does not matter if that person has committed any crime or not," the AAP leader said.

"Since yesterday, all of their leaders are screaming at top of their voices that Kejriwal will be arrested and I think BJP has instructed CBI also that Kejriwal should be arrested. If BJP has given an order, then who is CBI? CBI is going to arrest me," he said. Talking to reporters at his residence before leaving for the CBI office, he said, "I am going to the CBI office, and will answer all questions. After 75 years, such a government came to Delhi which created hope. Development has taken place after 75 years".