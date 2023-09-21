Kejriwal bungalow renovation row: HC allows PWD officials to raise grievance with CAT

The Delhi High Court Thursday granted six PWD officials the liberty to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) against issuance of show cause notices to them over alleged “gross violation” of rules in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula disposed of an appeal by the Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance and Special Secretary (Vigilance) challenging a single judge bench order of no coercive action against the PWD officials who were issued show cause notices.

The high court relied on a judgment of the constitution bench of the Supreme Court and said it is very clear that in respect of a service dispute, an application has to be preferred under Section 19 of the Administrative Tribunals Act at the first instance.