Kejriwal dares Modi to 'hang him' if corruption charges proved against him

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hang him publicly "if corruption of even a paisa is found against him".



In his address at an event in Punjab's Ludhiana city after dedicating 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics, Kejriwal said the central government has put probe agencies after him to prove "by any means" that he is "a thief".



"They put the CBI, the ED, the Income Tax and the police after me. Why? There is only one purpose, which is to prove by any means that Kejriwal 'chor hai' (is a thief) and prove that he has indulged in corruption."