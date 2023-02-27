Kejriwal, Mann meet Sisodia's family after his arrest; claim charges 'completely false'

In a veiled attack on the BJP-led Centre, he said, "We are witnessing how gentlemen, patriots, good and honest people are being arrested and jailed in the country. No action is taken against those who looted crores of rupees of banks because they are their friends." "These people do not have the courage to even serve a notice to them because they are their friends. The entire country is watching. People are watching and they will respond to it,” he added.

Kejriwal and along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia's residence to meet his wife and assured her of all support. "His wife is suffering from a very serious disease. It's multiple sclerosis in which the brain slowly loses control of the body. She is alone at home. Manish used to take care of her," he said, adding that Sisodia's son is out of town for studies.

"We consoled her and said she doesn't have to worry as her husband is a very brave man fighting for the country. The entire country is proud of Manish and we are a family and all of us take care of him," Kejriwal added.

Speaking to reporters outside Sisodia's residence, Mann alleged that Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI in "a false case" just to "scare and break" the Aam Aadmi Party team.

"This is an extremely cowardly step. AAP is not going to be scared by this. Our party was born out of an anti-corruption movement. We have come from the ground. We are not afraid of the misuse of CBI and ED by the Union government and will continue to serve the people without any fear," he said.

In a tweet, Mann said, "Sisodia's arrest is an insult to the education of lakhs of children of Delhi... Sending the one who builds schools to jail is part of the BJP's agenda."