Kejriwal recommends LG to hold mayoral election on Feb 22

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday recommended to Lt Governor V K Saxena that the mayoral election be held on February 22.

This comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix the date of election for mayor, deputy mayor and members of the Standing Committee.

In a shot in the arm for the ruling AAP, the apex court on Friday also held that members nominated by the LG to the MCD cannot vote to elect the mayor.

"Recommended MCD Mayor elections to be held on 22 Feb," Kejriwal said in a tweet.