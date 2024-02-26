Kejriwal skips seventh ED summons, AAP says agency should wait for court order

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, 26 February in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam-linked money laundering probe and the agency should wait for the court order instead of issuing summonses repeatedly, the AAP said.

This is the seventh time that Kejriwal has skipped the ED summons. The agency had issued the seventh summons to the chief minister last week asking him to appear before it for questioning.

Kejriwal has skipped all the summonses so far, terming them "illegal". He had also written to the ED seeking their withdrawal.

In a statement, the AAP said the chief minister will not appear before the ED.