Kejriwal's effort to bring together non-BJP, non-Cong CMs gets cold shoulder

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal had invited the chief ministers of seven states ruled by non-BJP parties other than the Congress for a dinner on March 18 in a bid to forge an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but none of them turned up, sources said on Monday.

The development is seen as a setback to the AAP's ambition to emerge as an anchor to an alliance of non-BJP and non-Congress parties in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The planned dinner of the eight leaders, including Kejriwal, which he described as the "Progressive Chief Ministers' Group of India or G-8", was supposed to be followed by a press conference the next day, according to the letter written by the AAP supremo earlier this month.