Kerala: 205 K-Rail employees sent back, project comes to a halt

The project was envisaged to be a 529.45 km corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod with semi-high speed trains covering the distance in around four hours.



Both the Congress and the BJP said this project is not needed for Kerala given the massive cost which they say would exceed Rs 1.50 lakh crore. Besides being an environmental and economic disaster, it would be a huge burden for the next generation, the parties said.



But for a long time, Vijayan and the ruling Left were saying that the cost would be around Rs 65,000 crore only.



The new development comes ahead of the special Assembly session that goes underway on December 5 and the Congress-led opposition is likely to tear into Vijayan for "misleading" Kerala with an "unviable" project.