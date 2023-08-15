Kerala, a model for the country, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebrations, said that Kerala has become a model for the entire country by treating everyone equally and solving the problems of society unitedly.

After hoisting the Tricolour here, he said, “In the journey forward, we have to strengthen unity, secularism and scientific temper. However, there are regressive attempts which have to be nipped in the bud. Only then will our freedom become more meaningful."

The CM while highlighting his government's achievement since the first term in 2016 till date, said they are in the process to convert Kerala into a world-class developed middle-income society by the time the country ushers its 100th year of Independence.