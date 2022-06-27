Kerala Assembly session adjourned as UDF opposition raises slogans against 'SFI goondaism'

In a never before seen procedure in the Kerala Assembly, Monday, the opening day of the new session, saw tumultuous scenes when the TV News Channels were asked not to cover the Question Hour live and the Opposition cried foul.

The TV media were told to use the video output provided by the Information and Public Relations Department. However, not a single visual of the protests by the Congress-led Opposition were shown, prompting them to launch a scathing attack on the Pinarayi government.

In the previous session on account of the Covid protocol the general consensus was the video output will be provided and it was used by the more than dozen TV channels and on Monday the same scenario was extended.

Apart from the blanking out of the opposition protest, strict protocols have been introduced that the media personnel will have to "stick to only their area and should not hang around in front of the Minister's offices and also the office of the Leader of Opposition".