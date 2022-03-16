Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against LIC disinvestment

"The Centre amended the LIC Act by including it in the financial bill and without due deliberation in Parliament," Vijayan said.



Presenting the financials of the LIC, Vijayan said the assets of LIC has been valued at Rs 38,04,610 crore, which is equivalent to the central government's one-year budget estimate.



The profit of the LIC which on an average every year is in excess of Rs 4 lakh crore is being used for the developmental activities of the country and till now it has invested Rs 36,76,170.31 crore, he stated.