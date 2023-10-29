Kerala blast: Kochi resident claims responsibility, surrenders to police

In a major development, a person from Kochi has surrendered before Kerala Police claiming responsibility for the bomb blasts at a convention centre in Kalamassery on Sunday, sources confirmed.

According to sources, the person claiming responsibility for the blasts had surrendered at Thrissur police station. The accused had claimed that he had planted the bomb which resulted in the death of a woman and left 40 people injured. Seven of them are in critical condition.

The police are investigating the incident. Sources said the man came in on his own and surrendered before the police. More details are yet to emerge regarding the development.

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an all-party meeting in state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Monday to discuss the development.

The investigation into the multiple bomb blasts in Kerala's Kalamassery Convention Centre on Sunday 29 October, has revealed that an improvised explosive device (IED) kept in a tiffin box was used to trigger the explosion, said sources.