Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow alert across 11 districts
Low pressure over Arabian Sea likely to intensify; control rooms set up to aid farmers
Kerala is gearing up for another bout of heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for 11 districts on Tuesday.
The alert covers Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, as a low-pressure system over the southeast Arabian Sea threatens to intensify into a deep depression.
According to the IMD, the northeast monsoon is expected to strengthen over Kerala in the next 48 hours, bringing widespread rainfall and gusty winds across several regions.
Intermittent heavy showers accompanied by strong winds lashed multiple parts of the state on Monday, flooding roads and disrupting traffic. The high ranges of southern Thiruvananthapuram and northern Kozhikode witnessed persistent rain and overcast skies throughout the day, while a one-hour downpour caused waterlogging along the Thiruvananthapuram–Tenkasi road.
In response to the worsening weather, the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare has activated district-level control rooms to monitor and respond to crop damage reports. Farmers can contact their respective district offices to report losses or seek assistance for disaster relief measures.
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has also advised residents in areas vulnerable to landslides, mudslides and flash floods to relocate to safer zones as directed by local authorities.
Officials have urged the public to remain cautious, avoid travelling through flood-prone areas, and closely monitor weather updates as the system continues to intensify over the Arabian Sea.
With Agency Inputs
