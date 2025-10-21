Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow alert across 11 districts

Kerala is gearing up for another bout of heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for 11 districts on Tuesday.

The alert covers Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, as a low-pressure system over the southeast Arabian Sea threatens to intensify into a deep depression.

According to the IMD, the northeast monsoon is expected to strengthen over Kerala in the next 48 hours, bringing widespread rainfall and gusty winds across several regions.

Intermittent heavy showers accompanied by strong winds lashed multiple parts of the state on Monday, flooding roads and disrupting traffic. The high ranges of southern Thiruvananthapuram and northern Kozhikode witnessed persistent rain and overcast skies throughout the day, while a one-hour downpour caused waterlogging along the Thiruvananthapuram–Tenkasi road.