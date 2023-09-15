Kerala cabinet reshuffle on cards, LDF to meet soon

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government is mulling a cabinet reshuffle for which, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is scheduled to meet soon.

In May 2021, when the current government took office, there was an in-principle decision to share cabinet posts among parties having single MLAs.

Under that formula, Antony Raju was given the Transport portfolio and Ahamed Devarkovil took over the Ports department. As per the agreement, after the completion of 30 months in office, the two ministers are to make way for K.B. Ganesh Kumar (Raju)and veteran Kadanapally Ramachandran (Devarkovil).

According to sources in the LDF, Vijayan is reshuffling to honour the agreement and bring about a change in the portfolios of the CPI(M) leaders as well.