Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference to observe Aug 17 as 'Farmers Deception Day'

The first day of the Malayalam month of Chingam, which falls on August 17, is to be observed by the powerful Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference as ‘Farmers Deception Day’.

This is to protest the anti- farmer policies of both the Kerala government as well as the central government.

Thamarassery Bishop, Remigiose Inchananiyil in a statement said that the Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference (KCBC) will conduct protest marches and stirs across the state if both the state and central governments do not come out with solutions to various issues faced by the farmers.