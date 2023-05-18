Kerala CM denounces attacks against health workers

Attacks against health workers are unacceptable and those endangering their lives will be dealt with strictly, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday a day after his government approved an ordinance aimed at protecting the professionals working in the health services sector.

The Chief Minister said there will be no compromise on the part of the government in ensuring safety of those working in the health sector.

"Attacking health workers is not acceptable. It has been decided that those endangering the lives of health workers would be dealt with strictly," Vijayan said, after declaring the launch of 5,409 public health centres (PHCs) at the Pirappancode Public Health Centre here.

He said the killing of Dr Vandana Das shocked the conscience of Kerala while adding that such incidents lead to a wrong image of the state being shared before the world.