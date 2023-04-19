Kerala: CMFRI to set up Water Clinics to assess water quality in coastal areas

"The new initiative is in line with the 'One Health' concept that aims to achieve optimal health for the people, aquatic animals and plants, and the environment. The Water Clinics is expected to maintain the quality of the drinking water resources in the region, thereby preventing the spread of waterborne diseases in the community," said Gopalakrishnan.



For the water clinics, the CMFRI will collaborate with the Nansen Environmental Research Centre, Kochi, the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), the Public Health Department and other agencies.