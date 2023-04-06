Kerala CM's claims of state police excellence in train fire case laughable: Congress

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Thursday termed as laughable Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's claim that the nabbing of the suspect in the train fire case indicated excellence of the state police.



Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan alleged that instead of excellence in investigation, the police's actions in the case till now only indicated its "failure" and "lack of vigilance", which was "unpardonable".



He said that the CM's claim of police excellence in the case was a "hollow" statement, which would make the public laugh.



Satheesan claimed that the suspect, Shahrukh Saifi, had travelled till Kannur (more than an hour's distance from Kozhikode where the incident took place) on the same train in which he set fire to passengers on April 2, and on the next day he boarded the Ernakulam-Ajmer Marusagar Express from there.