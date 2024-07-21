Kerala confirms Nipah virus in 14-year-old boy; precautionary measures initiated

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday, 20 July confirmed Nipah infection in a 14-year-old boy from Malappuram district.

George, who met the media, said the Pune NIV (National Institute of Virology) had confirmed the infection in the boy, who is currently under treatment at a private hospital.

"He will be shifted to the government medical college at Kozhikode. The contact tracing has begun. High-risk contacts have already been isolated and their samples have been sent for testing," George said.

The child is under treatment and is on a ventilator, George added.

The minister said the epicentre was Pandikkad in the district and that precautionary measures have already been initiated.

She asked the people in the locality of the epicentre and the nearby hospitals to wear masks in public spaces and avoid visiting patients in hospitals.

The minister said the monoclonal antibody which was procured last time from Australia and stored at Pune NIV will reach the state on Sunday, 21 July.

The Health department has also set up 30 isolation rooms and a six-bed ICU at the Manjeri medical college and have isolated all those who have come into contact with the infected boy.

"A three-km radius from the epicentre at Pandikkad will be strictly observed and restrictions will be imposed," she said.

The Health department said the child had sought treatment at a private clinic on July 12. He was admitted to the same private hospital on July 15 but was later shifted to the private hospital at Perinthalmanna. From there he was shifted to the private hospital at Kozhikode.

A 24-hour control room with a call centre has been opened at Malappuram, the minister, who is camping at the district coordinating the preventive measures, said.

The Health department was on Friday, 19 July informed about suspected Nipah infection from the private hospital at Kozhikode.