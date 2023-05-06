Kerala CPI(M)'s poll strategists' warm up to upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Even during the then election campaigns he had to face huge allegations in the gold smuggling case, but it did not affect him. But on the eve of his second anniversary of his second term, he was bombarded with numerous allegations with the Congress-led-UDF breathing down his neck. Hence, if he is unable to improve his party's performance, it could well be curtains for him.



Keeping this in mind, the poll strategists have started zeroing down on names and seats. One big shocker that's on the anvil is the CPI(M) is mulling taking over the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, hitherto contested by the CPI- the second biggest ally in the ruling Left.



Ever since Shashi Tharoor took over the seat for the Congress in 2009, the CPI's performance took a sound beating pushing it to third place in 2014 and 2019, with the BJP taking the runner up place.



Sources in the know of things revealed that the CPI will get another seat for giving up the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.