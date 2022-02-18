Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh joins RSS-backed NGO

Angered by this statement, Swapna said that Sivasankar had destroyed her life and he was aware of all the happenings.



She also pointed out that he had told her that he will take voluntary retirement and settle down with her in the UAE.



It was with his help that she, along with her husband and children and their friend Sandip Nair, managed to sneak out of Kerala in July 2020 after the case surfaced, when the entire state was under massive Covid travel restrictions, Swapna claimed.



Another revelation of hers was that of the two audio clips of hers, one which came out on the day she and her family were on the run to Bengaluru and another while in custody, she said, it was all stage managed and directed by Sivasankar and others.