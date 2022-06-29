Kerala govt moves SC to cancel bail of actor-producer Vijay Babu in rape case

She also accused him of sedating her before sexual abuse.



As the news surfaced, Babu appeared live on his social media handle claiming that he was the "real victim" in this case, adding that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant whom he named.



The police, apart from the initial complaint, registered a second case against him for disclosing the name of the complainant.



Babu, who had left the country after the actress filed a case against him, returned after the court gave him a temporary relief that he will not be arrested till his anticipatory bail plea is disposed and till then whenever the probe team seeks his presence, he should present himself before them, which he did.



After fleeing the country, he had spent some time in the UAE and then moved to Georgia.