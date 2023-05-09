Kerala govt orders judicial probe into tourist boat tragedy

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and senior Congress leader V D Satheesan, who visited the accident site and the homes of those who died in the tragedy, termed it a "man-made disaster".

BJP state president K Surendran too spoke along similar lines and also demanded the resignation of Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, according to a statement issued by his party, and alleged that the tragedy occurred due to the negligence of the state government.

After monitoring the situation of those under treatment, Health Minister Veena George said the government will provide support and counselling to the victims' families.

She said child counsellors will be engaged to help the children overcome the trauma of the accident.

Meanwhile, the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, upon request from the Kerala government, deployed a helicopter with an aircrew diver to Poorapuzha today, along with three Indian Navy diving teams comprising 15 divers carrying with them necessary diving sets, gear and equipment.

The Coast Guard Disaster Relief Team from Beypore station also joined the rescue operations along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire and rescue team, and local populace in providing emergency first-aid to the casualties, the Navy said in a release.

The team continuously monitored the situation and continued to provide support to civilian authorities. The officials from Indian Coast Guard Station, Beypore, met district officials for the purpose of coordinating further operations. The ICG has also deployed Indian Coast Guard Ship C-144 off Tanur, and ICG Chetak is kept on standby for meeting further requirements, the Navy release said.

Local residents said the boat was packed beyond its capacity of 20 persons and that its operators did not heed to the warning of onlookers that the vessel was tilting to one side.

"It was a tragedy which was invited. It could have been avoided if the boat was not overcrowded or if it had not been operated beyond the permissible time. When the boat reached a bend in the river, it overturned as it was already tilting to one side," local residents said.

Earlier in the day, Minister Rajan said that seven teams, including the NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, fire services, the Navy and local people were involved in the search and rescue mission.

"The deaths of 22 people have been confirmed. We have identified that there were 37 people on the vessel. Five of them swam to safety yesterday. It was a private boat, and there is no official count of passengers," Rajan said.

The state government announced a day of mourning on Monday and cancelled all official events as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the accident.