Kerala govt terms mob attack on police station unacceptable; church seeks judicial probe

Vicar General Eugene Pereira, who has been seen at the forefront of the protests, claimed "outside forces" were behind the port-related violence in the last two days and said there should be a judicial probe into the incidents. At the same time, he also said that the attack on the police station, injuries caused to the police personnel and the damage to property were not justifiable.



He said that it was initially women who went to the police station to enquire about the persons who had been detained and they claimed that some outside forces interfered and were behind some of the damage to police vehicles and throwing of stones from nearby houses.



"Thereafter, things escalated and unfortunately resulted in the violence. I am not justifying the violence or injuries caused to the police personnel," he said, speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram.



State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that these unfortunate incidents of violence were happening when the project was at the finishing point.

He said it was an important project for the state and expressed hope that the matter can be resolved amicably and the port construction can be completed in a time-bound manner.



Devarkovil too said that the project, which cost around Rs 7,500 crore, was important for the overall development of the state and therefore, its work cannot be stopped -- which is one of the seven demands of the anti-port protestors.



He said five demands have been accepted and besides the stopping of the port construction, the only other demand that remained was providing kerosene at subsidised rates to fisherfolk. The Ports Minister said kerosene was provided by the Centre and therefore, it was not up to the state to provide it at subsidised rates.



He also blamed the protestors for not abiding by repeated orders of the high court not to obstruct construction work or the movement of materials for the project.



"So if there is an action, there will be a reaction," he said, but added that till date the government has not tried to suppress the protest by force in view of its public nature and presence of women and children at its forefront.

"However, we will have to implement court orders," he further said.

Devarkovil also said when the protestors were not abiding by court orders, it made no sense for them to seek a judicial enquiry into the incidents of violence.