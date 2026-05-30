Kerala govt to probe alleged lapses at Padmanabhaswamy temple: minister
Inquiry to be launched after consultations with home department as row grows over reported security flaws and missing valuables
Kerala Devaswom minister K. Muraleedharan on Saturday said the state government would initiate an investigation into allegations of security lapses and missing valuables at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram after holding discussions with the home department.
Stressing that the matter would be treated with the highest seriousness, the minister said there would be no compromise on protecting temple wealth and assets. “No one will be allowed to interfere with temple properties under any circumstances,” Muraleedharan told reporters.
The minister said the government had already sought an explanation from the temple’s administrative committee and had received its response, but made it clear that this would not preclude an official inquiry. “The government obtaining a report does not mean the matter ends there. After discussions with the home department, an investigation will be announced,” he said.
His remarks came a day after the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple administrative committee dismissed a police report that allegedly pointed to missing valuables and security shortcomings at the centuries-old shrine, and demanded action against the officers involved in preparing the report.
Addressing questions on the issue of financial disclosure linked to the temple, Muraleedharan said accounts connected with the shrine must remain transparent. He said the government would make public any accounts under its control even if the temple authorities chose not to disclose theirs. “Government funds must also be transparent,” the minister said.
The minister also referred to concerns surrounding the ongoing Special Investigation Team probe into the alleged disappearance of gold linked to the Sabarimala temple, indicating dissatisfaction within the government over the pace or direction of developments.
However, he noted that the state government could not unilaterally replace the SIT because it had been constituted by the high court. “We will obtain legal opinion and proceed further accordingly,” he said.
The controversy surrounding the Padmanabhaswamy temple intensified after media reports cited a police communication alleging “serious security lapses” at the shrine and claimed that around 78 grams of gold bars and coins offered by devotees were unaccounted for.
In a statement issued on Friday, 29 May, the temple administrative committee strongly rejected the allegations and said an internal verification exercise had found no basis for claims regarding missing valuables. According to the committee, the diamond ornament referred to as “missing” in the police report was, in fact, safely stored inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.
The committee said a detailed inspection conducted by the temple executive officer, covering ornaments, lamps and inventory registers, confirmed that gold bars, gold coins and other offerings made by devotees had been securely preserved and properly recorded. It also maintained that regular audits of temple valuables were being carried out.
Rejecting claims of security breaches, the committee said all devotees, employees and visitors entering the temple premises undergo mandatory screening by the Kerala Police security unit deployed at the shrine.
The administrative body further accused the police officers concerned of filing a “factually incorrect” report without consulting temple authorities or conducting a proper verification process, and alleged that the report had damaged the reputation of both the temple administration and its governing committee.
At a meeting held on Friday, the committee decided to urge the Kerala government to take appropriate action against the officials responsible for preparing the report.
The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, one of Kerala’s most prominent and wealthiest shrines, has frequently drawn national attention over questions relating to the management, auditing and safeguarding of its vast treasures and assets.
With PTI inputs