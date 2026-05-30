Kerala govt to probe alleged lapses at Padmanabhaswamy temple: minister

Kerala Devaswom minister K. Muraleedharan on Saturday said the state government would initiate an investigation into allegations of security lapses and missing valuables at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram after holding discussions with the home department.

Stressing that the matter would be treated with the highest seriousness, the minister said there would be no compromise on protecting temple wealth and assets. “No one will be allowed to interfere with temple properties under any circumstances,” Muraleedharan told reporters.

The minister said the government had already sought an explanation from the temple’s administrative committee and had received its response, but made it clear that this would not preclude an official inquiry. “The government obtaining a report does not mean the matter ends there. After discussions with the home department, an investigation will be announced,” he said.

His remarks came a day after the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple administrative committee dismissed a police report that allegedly pointed to missing valuables and security shortcomings at the centuries-old shrine, and demanded action against the officers involved in preparing the report.

Addressing questions on the issue of financial disclosure linked to the temple, Muraleedharan said accounts connected with the shrine must remain transparent. He said the government would make public any accounts under its control even if the temple authorities chose not to disclose theirs. “Government funds must also be transparent,” the minister said.

The minister also referred to concerns surrounding the ongoing Special Investigation Team probe into the alleged disappearance of gold linked to the Sabarimala temple, indicating dissatisfaction within the government over the pace or direction of developments.

However, he noted that the state government could not unilaterally replace the SIT because it had been constituted by the high court. “We will obtain legal opinion and proceed further accordingly,” he said.