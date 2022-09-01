Kerala HC denies divorce; says matrimonial relationships now influenced by 'use & throw' culture

Matrimonial relationships in Kerala appear to have been influenced by consumer culture of 'use and throw' which is evident from rise in live-in relationships and the prevailing trend to opt for divorce on flimsy or selfish grounds, the High Court here observed recently.

The High Court further observed that the younger generation apparently views marriage as an evil to be avoided for enjoying a free life without any liabilities or obligations.

"They would expand the word 'WIFE' as 'Worry Invited For Ever' substituting the old concept of 'Wise Investment For Ever.' The consumer culture of 'use and throw' seems to have influenced our matrimonial relationships also.

"Live-in-relationships are on the rise, just to say good-bye when they fall apart," a bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Sophy Thomas said while dismissing a divorce plea of a man who abandoned his wife and three daughters after nine years of marriage subsequent to an alleged affair with another woman.

The high court said that Kerala, known as God's own Country, was once famous for its well knit family bonds.

"But the present trend, it seems, is to break the nuptial tie on flimsy or selfish reasons, or for extra-marital relationships, even unmindful of their children. The wails and screams coming out of disturbed and destroyed families are liable to shake the conscience of the society as a whole.

"When warring couples, deserted children and desperate divorcees occupy the majority of our population, no doubt it will adversely affect the tranquility of our social life, and our society will have a stunted growth," it said.