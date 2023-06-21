Kerala HC directs KPCC chief Sudhakaran to appear before Crime Branch

"It is pertinent to state that after more than 19 months of registering the crime, the personal appearance of the petitioner (Sudhakaran) is sought for based on a suspicion that the petitioner is allegedly involved in the crime," he has said in his petition.



The Congress MP has claimed, in his plea, that prima facie the notice issued to him to be present in person before the Crime Branch "appears to have been for extraneous reasons and political compulsion best known to the police authorities".



The allegations and claims made in the plea were refuted by the state on Wednesday during the brief hearing of the matter.



The Director General of Prosecution, representing the state, told the court that the investigation was being carried out in a fair and impartial manner.