Kerala HC dismisses bail plea of woman accused in human sacrifice case

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of the woman accused in the sensational human sacrifice case in which two women were allegedly killed in a brutal manner.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas rejected the plea for bail moved by Laila Bhagawal Singh, one of the three accused in the case, her lawyer said.

Details of the order are not available at present.

The case pertains to the abduction, murder, and burial of two women lottery vendors as part of a ritualistic sacrifice in the months of June and September by the three accused persons, namely, Muhammed Shafi alias Rasheed, Bhagaval Singh, who is also a massage therapist, and his wife Laila.

The counsel's lawyer Biju Antony Aloor contended that that the petitioner was only a spectator of the incident and there is no direct evidence connecting her to the case. However, it was opposed by the public prosecutor.

According to the police remand report, the victims were not only killed, their bodies were mutilated and chopped into pieces.

The chopped body parts of the deceased were exhumed from the premises of the couple's house at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district on October 11, 2022.