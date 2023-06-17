Kerala HC: NHAI burdening courts with unnecessary litigations

The Kerala High Court has criticised the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) saying it has become a common practice of the authority to burden the courts with a spate of litigations and that its delay in granting compensation results in payment of heavy interests. In its order, the division bench of the High Court comprising Justices Amit Rawal and C S Sudha, observed that if the NHAI takes appropriate advice, it would save the cost of litigation and avoid the burden of paying heavy interests.

The court's order came on an appeal filed by a land owner from Thiruvananthapuram, whose property was acquired by the NHAI for the purpose of constructing a bypass to avoid the Kazhakuttom-Karode stretch of the NH 47.

Aggrieved by the compensation fixed by the competent authority, the land owner sought for arbitration during which the value of the land was increased to the extent of 50 per cent.