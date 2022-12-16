Kerala HC rejects plea for CBI probe into letter purportedly written by TVM Corporation mayor

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe or a judicial inquiry into the controversial letter allegedly written by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran regarding employing party cadres in the civic body.

Justice K Babu was of the view that there was no substance in the complaint made by the petitioner for ordering a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Advocate K R Rajkumar, who appeared for the petitioner, confirmed the order.

The detailed judgement is yet to be made available.