Kerala HC rejects plea to erect saffron flag at temples

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition seeking permission to erect saffron flags on the premises of the Muthupilakkadu Sree Parthasarathy temple at Kollam.

The Court said, "Temples stand as beacons of spiritual solace and tranquility, their sanctity and reverence being of paramount importance. Such hallowed spiritual grounds must not be diminished by political maneuverings or attempts at one-upmanship. ...The actions and intentions of the petitioners are clearly at odds with the serene and sacred atmosphere to be maintained in the temple", the Court said in its judgment.

The petition was moved by two persons who claimed to be devotees of the Muthupilakkadu Sree Parthasarathy temple.

In 2022, they formed "Parthasarathy Baktha Jana Samithi," aimed at the welfare of the temple and its devotees.