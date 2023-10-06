Kerala HC rules govt cannot disqualify a person from service if criminal case registered

The Kerala High Court ruled that the government cannot disqualify a person from entering government service because a criminal case was registered.

It was the division of Justices A. Muhamed Mustaque and Shoba Annamma Eapen which also made it clear that an acquittal in a criminal case does not automatically entitle a candidate to join service either.

“We make it clear that in criminal cases where the prosecution cases end up in acquittal, if the Government cannot form an opinion based on the prosecution allegations and other materials including the finding entered by the criminal court as to the character of the person, the Government is bound to conduct separate enquiry as to the character antecedents of the person. Thus, mere registration of the criminal case will not enable the Government to disqualify such a person from becoming a member of service," stated the court.