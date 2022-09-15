Kerala HC seeks State Attorney's reply on contempt petition of Adani Ports

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the State Attorney to respond to Adani Port's contempt petition against the state government for failing to provide security for the construction of the upcoming Vizhinjam Port.



On September 1, the court held that the right to protest does not grant the right to obstruct a legally permitted project - the upcoming Vizhinjam Port.



It then ordered police protection for the workers and other officials of Adani Ports engaged in the construction of Vizhinjam port.



While giving an interim order, Justice Anu Sivaraman had pointed out: "I have no doubt in my mind that the right to agitate or protest any matter, including the apathy or neglect of the government, cannot confer any right to any of the protesters, to contend that they have the right to obstruct the activities which have due permissions or to trespass into the construction site and cause damage to public property...This Court has time and again considered the issue of competing interests in the grant of police protection and has held that a right to protest can only mean a right to protest peacefully and that there can be no right to obstruct a legally permitted project or activity in the guise of a protest, whatever be the reason for the protest."